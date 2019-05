LaBella announces the hiring of Cristina Ferreiro Castro as a project technician for the architecture division and will be working out of LaBella’s Rochester office. She has experience working as an architect assistant for Manuel Fonesca Architects. She will be assisting on architectural projects with Revit and AutoCAD drawings and participating with design solutions and construction details. She currently resides in Rochester.

