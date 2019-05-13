Don't Miss
Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 24, 2019

Deeds Recorded April 24, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 24, 2019 44   NOT PROVIDED ALVES, PAUL to MALDONADO, ASHLEY et ano Property Address: Liber: 12175 Page: 0268 Tax Account: Full Sale Price: $106,000.00 14450 FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION to MARVIN, ELIZABETH Property Address: 30 CHADWICK MANOR, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12175 Page: 0047 Tax Account: 154.01-2-59 Full Sale Price: $260,000.00 NEBBIA, CELINE et ano to ZHAO, BILLY Property Address: 39 DUNBRIDGE HEIGHTS, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12175 ...

