Don't Miss
Home / News / Fourth Department reversing child support order

Fourth Department reversing child support order

New York rules supersede New Jersey divorce agreement

By: Bennett Loudon May 13, 2019 0

The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, has overturned a lower court ruling regarding which state law should govern a child support order. When Maria S. Brooks and Benjamin S. Brooks were divorced in New Jersey in 2011, they agreed that, regardless of where they lived in the future, their separation agreement would be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo