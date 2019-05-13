Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 19, 2019 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT THOMAS, ERIC L 92 STRONG STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $88.00 VARGAS, CARIDAD 858 NORTH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK et ano Amount: $890.00 VERA, DAYAN 253 BERLIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW ...

May 13, 2019

Judgments Recorded March 20, 2019 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT COSTA, JESSICA 202 PENNELS DRIVE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $395.00 HILL, SHIASIA 71 ST STANISLAUS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $250.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT 1286 AND 1580 SAINT PAUL LLC et al 620 PARK AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: PRILEND FUNDING GROUP, LLC Attorney: EVAN FOX ...

