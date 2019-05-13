Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens / Liens Filed March 19, 2019

Liens Filed March 19, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 13, 2019 0

Liens Filed Recorded March 19, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN CAVATASSI, BRITTANY Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $816.06 ROC CITY PARTNERS LLC Favor: RAYAM, BRANDON Amount: $350,000.00 SPEARS, JAMES S Favor: GREGS CUSTOM EXTERIORS INC Amount: $4,427.42

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo