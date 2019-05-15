Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded April 29, 2019

Deeds Recorded April 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2019 0

Deeds   Recorded April 29, 2019 70   NOT PROVIDED STEWART, PAMELA et ano to STEWART, PAMELA et ano Property Address: 474 ALLENS CREEK ROAD, PITTSFORD NY Liber: 12176 Page: 0273 Tax Account: 137.16-2-14 Full Sale Price: $1.00 THORNTON, JANNIE et ano to RYAN, WILLIAM D Property Address: 160 BERGEN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12176 Page: 0262 Tax Account: 105.47-1-45 Full Sale Price: $31,000.00 14445 THON, JEFF et ano to TESTA, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo