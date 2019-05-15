Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded April 29, 2019

Mortgages Recorded April 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 15, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded April 29, 2019 104   NOT PROVIDED OAK ORCHARD COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER INC Property Address: LOT 10 FIFTH SECTION OF TOWNSHIP 4 OF TRIANGULAR TRACT LOT AR-12A OF SUNSET CENTER SUBDIVISION, CLARKSON NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $2,000,000.00 14420 DOUGHERTY, LORRAINE Property Address: 275 150 OWENS ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $20,000.00 14445 COON, LINDA J Property Address: 310 MAGNOLIA AVENUE, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo