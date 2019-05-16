Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for May 17, 2019

Court Calendars for May 17, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2019 0

City Court HON. MICHAEL C. LOPEZ Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rochester Vald LLC v Khari Gurung, 88 Twin Beeches Drive – Burgess & Miraglia 2—Rochester Vald LLC v Khadga Bahadur & Kalpana Gurung, 52 Twin Beeches Drive – Burgess & Miraglia 3—Hive at 155 LLC v Brandon Smith, 155 St Paul St – Burgess & Miraglia 4—DHB1 LLC v David Drew, 733 Genesee ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo