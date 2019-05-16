Don't Miss
Home / News / Federal judge blocks new US policy for distributing transplant livers

Federal judge blocks new US policy for distributing transplant livers

By: Bennett Loudon Lenny Bernstein May 16, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal judge temporarily blocked a new policy for distributing scarce livers for transplant Wednesday, deciding that patients and hospitals in less-populated areas will suffer if the new rules remain in effect. The decision by U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg in Atlanta came a day after the policy was implemented. On Monday, she had ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo