Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Badgley

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Badgley

May 16, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Upward departure – Crossover from child pornography and molesting children People v. Badgley KA 18-01284 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from the determination that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court ...

