Fourth Department – Statement suppression: People v. Albert

May 16, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Statement suppression 710.30 notice – No basis for suppression People v. Albert KA 14-01531 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder stemming from a homicide that occurred in 2006. On appeal, he argues, inter alia, that the failure to provide CPL710.30 notice warranted preclusion ...

