Don't Miss
Home / News / McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C. marks 40 years

McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C. marks 40 years

Firm proud of ‘real people’ image

By: Bennett Loudon May 16, 2019 0

In the early days of what is now McConville Considine Cooman & Morin P.C., partners Mike McConville and Kevin Cooman visited a client at her home to discuss her estate plan and need for a new will. “I recall distinctly that, when we got to the end of the conversation and had our cup of coffee ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo