North Carolina sues Juul, setting up fresh legal fight for embattled e-cigarette company

North Carolina sues Juul, setting up fresh legal fight for embattled e-cigarette company

By: Bennett Loudon Deanna Paul May 16, 2019 0

North Carolina Attorney General Joshua Stein filed a lawsuit Wednesday against popular e-cigarette producer Juul Labs, making it the first state to take legal action against the company. The suit, filed in state court, alleges that Juul caused addiction in consumers by “deceptively downplaying the potency and danger of the nicotine” and employed advertising campaigns that ...

