Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Law clerk: Opinion 18-182

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Law clerk: Opinion 18-182

By: Daily Record Staff May 16, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Law clerk Former attorney for the child Opinion 18-182 Background: The inquiring judge asks for clarification of his obligations in cases where his court attorney was an attorney for the child in previous family court matters. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judge must insulate the law clerk from all matters where ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo