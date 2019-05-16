Don't Miss
Home / News / Woodstock 50 plans roll on; court nixes cancellation bid

Woodstock 50 plans roll on; court nixes cancellation bid

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz May 16, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The Woodstock 50 festival is back on after a court rebuffed an ex-investor’s effort to cancel the anniversary extravaganza — but organizers will have to do without some $18 million, at least for now. Manhattan judge Barry Ostrager ruled Wednesday that the festival’s former chief backer, Amplifi Live, couldn’t singlehandedly call off ...

