Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Civil Litigation / Civil Litigation: New proposed rules for the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act could mean big changes for debt collectors and consumers

Civil Litigation: New proposed rules for the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act could mean big changes for debt collectors and consumers

By: Jillian K. Farrar May 17, 2019 0

Last week the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) issued a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking to implement the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA). These proposed changes could have a dramatic effect on attorneys representing consumers and debt collectors. The FDCPA governs debt collectors’ conduct and communication with consumers. Attorneys attempting to collect a debt incurred ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo