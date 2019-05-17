Don't Miss
Court: Adoption agency can't reject same-sex couples

By: The Associated Press May 17, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A federal court says New York officials weren’t infringing on a Christian adoption agency’s religious freedom by requiring it to serve same-sex couples. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Albany in December sought to stop the state Office of Children and Family Services from shutting down New Hope Family Services ...

