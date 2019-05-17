Don't Miss
Court Calendars for May 20, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2019 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 666.0—People v Steven J Foerster - David R Juergens - Nancy Gilligan 667.0—People v Zacharie Hicks - Cara A Waldman - R Michael Tantillo 668.0—People v Frank M Thomas - Theresa L Prezioso - Thomas H Brandt 669.0—People v Joseph Kowal - David P Elkovitch - Christopher T Valdina 670.0—People v James Partridge ...

