Fourth Department – Homicide: People v. Dixon

Fourth Department – Homicide: People v. Dixon

May 17, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Homicide Domestic violence – Prior acts – probative People v. Dixon KA 14-00855 Appealed from Steuben County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of manslaughter. The victim was the defendant’s girlfriend and she was found beaten and strangled. He argues that it was an abuse of discretion to allow ...

