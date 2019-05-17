House approves sweeping bill to expand gay rights

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press By MATTHEW DALY May 17, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the House approved sweeping anti-discrimination legislation Friday that would extend civil rights protections to LGBT people by prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The protections would extend to employment, housing, loan applications, education, public accommodations and other areas. Called the Equality Act, the bill is a top priority of ...

