Second Circuit – Appellate remand order: Shabazz v. United States of America

By: Daily Record Staff May 17, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Appellate remand order Post-sentencing rehabilitation – Armed Career Criminal Act – Structural error Shabazz v. United States of America 17-167-cr Judges Katzmann, Leval, and Berman Background: The petitioner seeks a rehearing in which the Second Circuit concluded that his prior convictions for robbery qualified as predicates under the Force Clause of the ...

