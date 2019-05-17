Transcript request of closed-door Weinstein hearing denied

Don't Miss
By: The Associated Press May 17, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York appeals court has denied a media request for a transcript of a closed-door hearing in Harvey Weinstein’s sexual assault case. The appellate division of the state’s trial court ruled Wednesday that Judge James Burke was right to seal the record because some of the discussion at the April 26 ...

