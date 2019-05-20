Don't Miss
Home / News / In defining consent, there’s a gap between the law, culture

In defining consent, there’s a gap between the law, culture

By: The Associated Press By JOCELYN NOVECK May 20, 2019 0

NEW YORK — It may sound simple: You either consent to sexual activity or you don't. But just what constitutes an expression of consent is a hotly debated topic in the justice system and in society at large. And while there's been a gradual cultural trend, especially on university campuses, toward a standard of "affirmative consent" ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo