Don't Miss
Home / News / Judge grudgingly waives fees

Judge grudgingly waives fees

Father accused of ‘consistent indifference to family obligations’

By: Bennett Loudon May 20, 2019 0

A state Supreme Court justice reluctantly agreed to grant poor-person status to a man in a child custody case, even though the man claims he is capable of earning $80,000 a year. “This court is bound by the appellate decision in Carney v. Carney,” state Supreme Court Justice Richard A. Dollinger wrote in his decision. In Carney v. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo