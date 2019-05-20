Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Lindsey E. Haubenreich | Phillips Lytle LLP

Lindsey E. Haubenreich | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019 0

Lindsey E. Haubenreich has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as an associate based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Haubenreich focuses her practice in the area of environmental law. Her experience includes environmental compliance, litigation, appeals and alternative dispute resolution, as well as representing clients in regulatory and transactional matters before the New York State Department of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo