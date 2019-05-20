Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court orders new look at Fosamax claims against Merck

Supreme Court orders new look at Fosamax claims against Merck

By: Bloomberg May 20, 2019 0

The U.S. Supreme Court told a lower court to consider throwing out hundreds of patient claims that Merck & Co. was too slow to warn about the risk of thigh-bone fractures from its Fosamax osteoporosis drug. The justices, ruling unanimously Monday though dividing on their reasoning, gave Merck another chance to argue that it should be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo