Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Tristan D. Hujer | Phillips Lytle LLP

Tristan D. Hujer | Phillips Lytle LLP

By: Daily Record Staff May 20, 2019 0

Tristan D. Hujer has joined Phillips Lytle LLP as special counsel based in the firm’s Buffalo office. Hujer concentrates his practice in the area of commercial litigation. A trial litigator, Hujer developed extensive experience in a variety of business disputes, including shareholder derivative suits, business valuation litigation, employee disloyalty actions, trade secret misappropriation, trademark infringement, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo