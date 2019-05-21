Don't Miss
Home / News / ‘3 strikes’ sentencing reform leaves out Washington inmates

‘3 strikes’ sentencing reform leaves out Washington inmates

By: The Associated Press By TOM JAMES May 21, 2019 0

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A small group of inmates, disproportionately black, are set to stay in Washington state prisons for life — left out of the latest in a multi-year wave of reforms easing tough-on-crime "three strikes" laws around the U.S. At least 24 states including Washington passed such laws during the 1990s, embracing tough-on-crime rhetoric. But ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo