Fourth Department – Hearsay: People v. Farrington

May 21, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Hearsay Excited utterance – Prosecution’s summation – Response to defense summation People v. Farrington KA 16-00643 Appealed from Wyoming County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of assault. At the time of the crime, the defendant was incarcerated at a correctional facility. At trial, several correction officers ...

