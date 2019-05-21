Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Money Management: Is it Halloween in May?

Money Management: Is it Halloween in May?

By: Dana R. Consler May 21, 2019 0

This time each year investment pundits suggest we should “sell in May and go away.” The reason is that historical stock market returns in the U.S. have shown a tendency to be worse in the “summery” months of May through October and much better in the “wintery” months of November through April. You may also ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo