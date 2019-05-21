Don't Miss
Niagara Falls man facing drug, weapons charges

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2019 0

A Niagara Falls man has been indicted on numerous charges, including making a bomb. Jeffrey Richards, 28, is facing multiple drug trafficking and charges in addition to possessing a destructive device, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and, possession of a stolen firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. If convicted of the most serious ...

