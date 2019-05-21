Don't Miss
Substitute teacher and coach indicted on child pornography charges

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2019 0

A former substitute teacher and coach has been indicted on federal charges of production and receipt of child pornography, and enticement of a minor. If convicted, Steven Gasiorek, 33, of Cheektowaga, Erie County, could be sentenced to a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison, plus a ...

