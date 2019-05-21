Don't Miss
Home / News / Winery owner suing Schuyler County deputy

Winery owner suing Schuyler County deputy

Incident could lead to end of business

By: Bennett Loudon May 21, 2019 0

A mundane incident involving a town employee in Schuyler County and a winery owner has escalated into a federal civil rights lawsuit. About 10:20 a.m., on Sept. 25, 2018, Joshua S. Mikkelsen, a Hector town employee, stopped his truck on the side of state Route 414, in front of Silver Springs Winery, to make a call ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo