Arizona prisons ban book on black men in the justice system

Arizona prisons ban book on black men in the justice system

By: The Associated Press By TERRY TANG May 22, 2019

PHOENIX — Arizona has banned prisoners from reading a book that discusses the impact of the criminal justice system on black men, drawing outcry from First Amendment advocates who say the move is censorship. The American Civil Liberties Union called on the Arizona Department of Corrections this week to rescind the ban on "Chokehold: Policing Black ...

