Don't Miss
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for May 23, 2019

Court Calendars for May 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2019 0

City Court HON. MELISSA L. BARRETT Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Best SH&R Realty LLC v Carlos Colon, 1509 Lake Ave – Paul M Aloi 2—Barbara Alexander v Renaisha Williams, 19 Copeland St – Paul M Aloi 3—Thomas O’Grady v Tiffany Bundy, 28 Beach St – Paul M Aloi 4—Barbara Alexander v Nelegnizeth Colon, 204 Fernwood Ave – Paul M Aloi 5—Apex Estates LLC v ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo