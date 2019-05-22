Don't Miss
Home / News / Dead man’s parents can use his sperm to create his child, judge rules

Dead man’s parents can use his sperm to create his child, judge rules

By: The Washington Post Lindsey Bever and Allyson Chiu  May 22, 2019 0

Months after West Point cadet Peter Zhu died from injuries sustained in a tragic skiing accident - and lost what his parents said was his dream to have children of his own - a judge has ruled that his parents may use his frozen sperm to create a child. New York State Supreme Court Justice John ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo