Home / News / Harter Secrest & Emery donates money for 125 trees

Harter Secrest & Emery donates money for 125 trees

Law firm marks 125th anniversary

By: Bennett Loudon May 22, 2019 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP is celebrating its 125th anniversary with a gift of $31,250 to pay for 125 new trees to be planted throughout the city of Rochester. The donation, which includes enough money for one year of care for the trees, was presented to city officials Wednesday morning next to Lake Riley at Cobbs ...

