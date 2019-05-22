Don't Miss
Mortgages Recorded May 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded May 6, 2019    82   NOT PROVIDED BOHRER, CAROLINE E Property Address: 2192 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY Lender: MIDFIRST BANK Amount: $2,737.52 LAM, ANTHONY & LAM, ANTHONY Property Address: 997 CULVER ROAD, NY Lender: WONG, YAN Amount: $45,000.00 ONE MEDLEY CENTER LLC Property Address: 1 MEDLEY CENTER PARKWAY, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $265,000.00 14420 CHIARENZA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 32 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY ...

