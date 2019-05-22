NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Reevaluation of conviction: Opinion 17-161

Don't Miss
New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Reevaluation of conviction Judge as former prosecutor – Interview with attorneys for the defense Opinion 17-161 Background: The inquiring judge, who previously served as a prosecutor, met a former employer’s conviction integrity unit to discuss historical facts concerning a case the judge had tried as a prosecutor. During the interview, the ...

