Second Circuit – Immigration: Genego v. Barr

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Order of Removal – Crime of Violence Genego v. Barr 16-867 Judges Calabresi, Pooler, and Ramos Background: The petitioner is a native citizen of Ghana and he seeks review of a decision of the Bureau of Immigration Affairs that affirmed an order of removal. The basis of the removal order is ...

