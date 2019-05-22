Don't Miss
Yates County man accused of faking inspections on space vehicle parts

By: Bennett Loudon May 22, 2019

Penn Yan man charged with falsifying inspection reports for space parts A Yates County man has been arrested and charged with falsifying inspection reports for parts manufactured for use on space vehicles. James Smalley, 41, of Penn Yan, is facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s ...

