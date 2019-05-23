Doing Business As filed February 11, 2019

Don't Miss
By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded February 11, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT NXTSHOPCO 282 HOLLENBECK ST SUITE 210, ROCHESTER NY 14621 COLBERG, ALONDRA M 519 BAY STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE MAKE A CHANGE REMODELING 374 PARK AVENUE APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14607 MONROE I|ERIK|ROBERT|HAZZARD| DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE IZZA WIG 346 THURSTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14619 HILL, TAMEKA 25 RAEBURN AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 DOING BUSINESS ...

