Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Harrison

Fourth Department – Speedy trial: People v. Harrison

May 23, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Speedy trial Post-readiness delay – Witness on vacation People v. Harrison KA 17-02232 Appealed from Supreme Court, Cayuga County Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a controlled substance. He argues that the county court erred in denying his motion to dismiss the indictment on ...

