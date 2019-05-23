Don't Miss
Keeping Your Balance: Reducing estate taxes for family farms

Keeping Your Balance: Reducing estate taxes for family farms

By: Anthony G. Sandonato May 23, 2019

In my experience working with owners of family farm operations, one of their biggest concerns is transferring ownership in the family business in a tax-efficient manner that will minimize any potential estate and income taxes. With the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), the federal estate tax exemption for an ...

