Local lawyers honored

By: Bennett Loudon May 23, 2019

Officials from the Monroe County Bar Association and Monroe County gathered Thursday morning for a re-dedication ceremony of the plaque honoring local attorneys who served overseas during World War I in the Monroe County Office Building. The plaque was first dedicated in 1919 and features the names of 112 local attorneys who served in the ...

