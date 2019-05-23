Don't Miss
Home / News / Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti charged with defrauding Stormy Daniels

By: The Associated Press Jim Mustian and Larry Neumeister May 23, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the attorney who rocketed to fame through his representation of porn star Stormy Daniels in her battles with President Donald Trump, was charged Wednesday with ripping her off. Federal prosecutors in New York City say Avenatti used a doctored document to divert about $300,000 that Daniels was supposed to get ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo