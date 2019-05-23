Don't Miss
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Fund-raising: Opinion 18-164

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Fund-raising Political party’s slate – Invitation Opinion 18-164 Background: A judicial candidate asks if he may attend a political party’s pre-election fund-raising dinner during the applicable window period. Opinion: The Committee concluded that a judicial candidate who is part of a political party’s slate may attend a fund-raising event where the invitation ...

