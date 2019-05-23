Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney / Powers of Attorney filed February 6, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed February 6, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 6, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CITIBANK NA Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC HRYHORENKO, EUGENE Appoints: HRYHORENKO, ANDREA KRAM, CONSTANCE M Appoints: KRAM, KEVIN PEROZZI, BRETT E Appoints: PEROZZI, ANNE RAYNAL, CLAUDIA PEROZZI Appoints: PEROZZI, ANNE

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo