Powers of Attorney filed February 7, 2018

Powers of Attorney filed February 7, 2018

By: Daily Record Staff May 23, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded February 7, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERAL NATIONAL MORTGAGE ASSOCIATION Appoints: SERVICELINK LLC SAWREY, GORDON R Appoints: FAGAN, AMY S SCIARRINO, DAVID Appoints: HAHN, GREGORY P SCIARRINO, LAURA Appoints: HAHN, GREGORY P US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: MIDLAND LOAN SERVICES US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: GMACM HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST 2006-HE4

