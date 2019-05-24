Don't Miss
Home / News / Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge

Chef Mario Batali pleads not guilty to assault charge

By: The Associated Press By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER May 24, 2019 0

BOSTON — Celebrity chef Mario Batali, whose career crumbled amid several sexual misconduct accusations, pleaded not guilty Friday to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. Batali, 58, wearing his signature red ponytail and a blazer, did not speak during the brief hearing but nodded as the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo